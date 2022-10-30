Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations

Today's symbolic gathering is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement has not finished and continues with a new emphasis.

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, mentioned during the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square. According to Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, to stand by Artsakh today means to stand by justice and civilization. This is the key to solving the Artsakh issue, standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations.
"Dear compatriots, you are truly the heroic children of the heroic people. Today, you have left aside all your personal troubles and difficulties and have come here, to Renaissance Square, at the sacred call of your heroic ancestors, who started the Artsakh movement, which later became a struggle and a struggle for survival, in order to show all Armenians that Artsakh lives and will live, because according to the gospel word, our "Yes" is yes and "No" is no.
As the diocesan leader, I am not only blessing, but also bowing before your devotional attitude. We have paid a very high price to be able to live in a free, independent, self-determined Artsakh, and our symbolic gathering today is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement is not over and it continues with a new emphasis, because we are a living nation, and contrary to visible and invisible enemies, Artsakh will live and be strengthened.
The "Yes" of independence in 1988 remains current and more powerful, so that it becomes unifying for all Armenians. We assure you that today all Armenians in Armenia and Diaspora are waiting for the decision of Artsakh Armenians, and the people together with their legislative leadership have made that decision-statement. Therefore, we should throw away all kinds of weak and vulnerable phenomena that hinder our unity and struggle.
Let's put on the armor of God. Let’s put on the robe of faith, take the shield of virtues and the sword of justice and become one unity that really suits the people of Artsakh, let's hold the hands of the pioneers of the Artsakh movement to continue our just struggle. Today our nation is facing such a difficult test, when the question of our being - not being, our national dignity and loss is put.
The evil forces are trying to evict Armenians from Artsakh, make decisions not in our favor and give to all this the wording of "civilized".
But we know that the issue of Artsakh is not an ordinary issue, it is a war between evil and good, darkness and light, a nomad and a native, which they want to solve secretly and without us. Today, there is only one way to solve the Artsakh issue: a free and self-determined Artsakh. It is with this conviction that we have been saying "Yes" to self-determination for 30 years and more.
Today, being next to Artsakh means being next to the justice and civilization, this is the key to solving the Artsakh issue, standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations. As in the past, today also the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church stands by the Artsakh Armenians. I pray that God blesses our unity, blesses our Artsakh world and its freedom-loving spirit.
We give our thanks and blessings to the troops and command of the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation for ensuring our daily life and peace in our land. We express our gratitude to the Russian Orthodox Church, which today has its spiritual "embassy" in Artsakh, where daily prayers are offered for Russia and Artsakh. I sincerely hope that two more important friendship structures will be built on the foundation of this spiritual embassy- in the economic and political spheres.
Dear Compatriots, If we are united and live a God-pleasing life, then God will not delay the day of salvation of Artsakh. Let us think with this spirit and act with this faith. May God bless Artsakh and its heroic people.
Amen," said the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

     

Politics

Any document or proposal questioning the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh is unacceptable for us. Artsakh Republic NA adopted a statement

On October 30, a statement has been adopted at the extraordinary session convened by the initiative of all factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

All news from section

Any document or proposal questioning the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh is unacceptable for us. Artsakh Republic NA adopted a statement

On October 30, a statement has been adopted at the extraordinary session convened by the initiative of...

All documents that do not take into account the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination are unacceptable. Chairman of NA "Justice" Faction

All today's efforts are aimed at making the voice of the Artsakh citizens heard in the international...

The people of Artsakh have chosen the path of realizing the right to self-determination and will not deviate. Leader of the "Armenian Revolutionary Federation" faction of the Artsakh Republic NA

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, as the highest representative body, has already several...

Like other peoples of the world, the people living in Artsakh also have rights. Head of the NA "Democratic Party of Artsakh" faction

Today's extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and the rally taking...

We cannot be forced to give up the right to self-determination by pressure and other mechanisms. Head of the "Free Fatherland-CMD" faction of the Artsakh National Assembly

The developments of the last months regarding the Nagrno-Karabakh conflict and the negotiation process...

The statement of the President of the Russian Federation inspires certain hopes. We anticipate that the vital interests of the Artsakh Republic will be fully protected. President Harutyunyan

In recent days, the attention of all Armenians, without exaggeration, is riveted on the negotiations...

Economy

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

Society

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations

Today's symbolic gathering is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement has not finished and continues with a new emphasis.

All news from section

A multi-thousand-strong rally started in Stepanakert (Live)

In parallel with the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, a multi-thousand-strong...

Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund followed the progress of construction projects financed by the fund

On October 27, the Deputy Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan. , visited Artsakh...

Event dedicated to the anniversary of the missing freedom fighter-graduate held in Stepanakert primary school N2

On October 27, an event dedicated to the 50th birthday of Spartak Grigoryan, a graduate of the school...

10 residential buildings built in Ivanyan with the funds of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will soon be put into operation

10 out of 15 multi-apartment buildings will be ready by the end of the year in the new district under...

Pediatric neurologists from Yerevan conduct free exainations in Stepanakert

Pediatric neurologists Ani Gevorgyan and Anahit Hovhannisyan from Yerevan's "Arabkir" medical center...

Military

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

All news from section

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations
Any document or proposal questioning the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh is unacceptable for us. Artsakh Republic NA adopted a statement
A multi-thousand-strong rally started in Stepanakert (Live)
All documents that do not take into account the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination are unacceptable. Chairman of NA "Justice" Faction
The people of Artsakh have chosen the path of realizing the right to self-determination and will not deviate. Leader of the "Armenian Revolutionary Federation" faction of the Artsakh Republic NA
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Biden calls Putin's rhetoric on nuclear weapons 'dangerous'

All news from section

Russian envoy calls on Washington to return nuclear weapons back to US territory

Shoigu tells Putin partial mobilization over in Russia

Power supply may be restored, if Kiev recognizes Russia’s new regions — Medvedev

Most Read

month

week

day

Search