On October 30, a statement has been adopted at the extraordinary session convened by the initiative of all factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

October 30, 2022, 15:56 Any document or proposal questioning the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh is unacceptable for us. Artsakh Republic NA adopted a statement

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The developments of the recent months, the statements and positions of various power centers and international organizations related to the prospects for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict and the future of Artsakh have caused serious concern in Artsakh and the entire Armenian community.



The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, expressing the collective will of the people of Artsakh, considers it necessary to fix and document the following for the world in this crucial period.



Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. This very idea should be the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict.



Any attempt to forcibly annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan would be a gross violation of international law and an official license to commit another genocide against the Armenian people, therefore any document with such a content is unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh.



Reaffirming that the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity is among the key foundations of all our successes and achievements, as well as of the state-building process, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh states as follows:



No authority in the Republic of Armenia has the right to refuse of the mission to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh or to accept any document questioning the existence of the sovereign Republic of Artsakh. We urge the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to defend the common interests of the two Armenian Republics at international platforms, based on the existing fundamental documents, in particular, the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia and the historic decision of the Supreme Council of July 8, 1992.



We call on Armenians worldwide to continue to support Artsakh, protect the rights and interests of Artsakh in various countries and international instances, and by all means contribute to the process of recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.



The Republic of Artsakh is a supporter of stable peace and, consequently, the steps aimed at signing a peace agreement, but the authorities of the Republic of Armenia should approach the issue of recognition of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan with reservations, considering the fact that the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict is not resolved yet.



Any document or proposal questioning the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, our right to self-determination and the fact of its realization is unacceptable for us, since it does not reflect the historical and legal realities. The international community must respect the demand of the Armenians of Artsakh, since it complies with the fundamental principles and norms of international law.



Taking into account Russia's historical role in ensuring peace and stability in our region and, in particular, President Vladimir Putin's direct and active participation in halting the 44-day war imposed on us in 2020 by aggressor-Azerbaijan, we appeal to the Russian Federation and ask to continue its commitment to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh. For strengthening it, we propose to introduce additional political and military mechanisms, taking into account the real existential dangers threatening the Armenians of Artsakh.



Our struggle is continuous, and our position is unchanged; it expresses the collective will of Armenians worldwide and fully derives from the principles outlined in the April 14, 2022 statement of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.