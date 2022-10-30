All documents that do not take into account the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination are unacceptable. Chairman of NA

All today's efforts are aimed at making the voice of the Artsakh citizens heard in the international community, as a message that Artsakh is Armenian, Armenians live here, and all the documents that should be discussed without the right to self-determination of Artsakh Armenians are unacceptable for the people of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Galstyan, the head of the "Justice" faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, told “Artsakhpress”.

“The superpowers have their own plans for Artsakh. Today, we must demand that the voice of Artsakh Armenians be heard. We must demand not apply double standards and not try to promote the interests of another country at our expense. Today's rally of many thousands and the announcement of the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh should be considered in this context, as well as present the demands and problems of Artsakh Armenians,” Galstyan added,emphasizing that the international community and the actors of the Artsakh problem settlement process are obliged to take into account and advance the demands of the Artsakh people's right to self-determination.