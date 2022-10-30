The people of Artsakh have chosen the path of realizing the right to self-determination and will not deviate. Leader of the

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, as the highest representative body, has already several times expressed its opinion on the future of Artsakh and the inalienable right to self-determination.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Mosiyan, the leader of the "Armenian Revolutionary Federation" faction of the National Assembly of the Artsak Republic, told “Artakhpress”.

"Today's extraordinary session of the National Assembly and the rally held in Revival Square, like in 1988, will prove our determination in this matter. We should talk about the most important issues: what was the movement for; the national liberation struggle; what milestone have we reached; what is the situation after the 44-day war?

No one has cancelled the fundamental right of free self-determination of nations,'' Mosiyan said.

According to him, the people of Artsakh have chosen the way to realize their right to self-determination, from which they will not deviate, and the rally contains that message to the international community.

Referring to the vision of the settlement of the Artsakh issue, the leader of the ARF faction emphasized that any settlement option that would consider the annexation of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, in any capacity, is definitely unacceptable for the Artsakh Armenians.