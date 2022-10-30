The developments of the last months regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the negotiation process have caused certain concerns, because they do not reflect and take into account the right of nations to self-determination.

October 30, 2022, 15:10 We cannot be forced to give up the right to self-determination by pressure and other mechanisms. Head of the "Free Fatherland-CMD" faction of the Artsakh National Assembly

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance faction of the Artsakh Parliament told “Artsakhpress”.

"We have repeatedly emphasized on various platforms that with the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Artsakh in 1991, and the December 10 Referendum, we expressed our will to self-determination and to have an independent state. As a result, we have had three wars imposed on us, irreversible human and territorial losses.

We cannot be forced to give up the right to self-determination by suppression or using various mechanisms. We are not going to give up that right in any way. This is our main message that we are trying to present to the international community, to all the actors, to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, so that they all understand that the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh will fight to the end to realize their right to live and create in their historical homeland," said Arthur Harutyunyan, emphasizing the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh on October 30 and the rally taking place at Stepanakert's Revival Square, aims to present the position that all the options that question the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh and the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh are unacceptable.

"Any proposal, document that does not follow this logic is unacceptable for us. We have always been in favor of settling the issue through negotiation and peace. At this moment, certain developments are taking place, which, in our opinion, are formed as a result of a conflict of interests; international legal norms are not taken into account, and the international community is guided by double standards. Many times we presented the example of Kosovo, which has self-determined and expressed its will to create a separate state. In one case, it is accepted by the international community, and in the other, in our case, it is not accepted. We try to make our voice heard by everyone. Throughout history, Artsakh has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan.

It is nonsense to accept and be guided by the fact that Artsakh, as an autonomous region, was annexed to Azerbaijan in the 20s of the 20th century during the years of the Soviet Union. According to the legislation of the USSR, all separate entities had the right to create a separate state after holding a referendum. We carried out the entire process of declaring our independence and statehood in accordance with all legal norms. The statement adopted as a result of the extraordinary session and also the thoughts and views expressed at the rally will be based on the fact that it is unacceptable for us to annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan," said A. Harutyunyan.

According to him, the proposal presented by the Russian Federation, according to which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is subject to settlement through the negotiation process, not through the use of force, gives an opportunity to continue the struggle.