Today's extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and the rally taking place in Revival Square of Stepanakert, are aimed at trying to send our call to the international community, to all the actors involved in the settlement of the Artsakh issue, that like other peoples of the world, the people living here also have rights.

October 30, 2022, 15:17 Like other peoples of the world, the people living in Artsakh also have rights. Head of the NA "Democratic Party of Artsakh" faction

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Melkumyan, the head of the "Artsakh Democratic Party" faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, told "Artsakhpress".

"We demand that the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh be taken into account in the process of settling the Artsakh issue and in the negotiations. Today's session of the National Assembly of the Repulic of Artsakh and the rally taking place in Stepanakert reaffirm that we will not deviate from the ideas of the Artsakh movement and the way to realize our right to self-determination," said Davit Melkumyan.