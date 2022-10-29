U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that he does not intend to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the Voice of America reports.

October 29, 2022, 12:28 Biden calls Putin's rhetoric on nuclear weapons 'dangerous'

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS:

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said. Putin might just end it all By leaving Ukraine. He should just get out of there, Biden added.

Vladimir Putin, speaking at a Valdai Club session on Oct. 27, said that Russia proactively never said anything about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, but only responded to nuclear blackmail by Western leaders.