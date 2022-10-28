President Harutyunyan delivered a speech in the Global Armenian Summit  

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Global Armenian Summit held in Yerevan օn October 28, and delivered a speech, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the participants of the Summit, the Head of the State highlighted the significance of holding such representative events for all Armenians around the world, noting that in the current complex geopolitical situation it becomes more demanded and relevant.

“Today the Armenian people face serious problems and challenges, for the solution and overcoming of which it is necessary to combine the entire national potential and efforts, to unite around one idea. That idea is the strengthening and consolidating the independent Armenian statehood, the key pledge of which has always been the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. Even the slightest weakening of it can lead to catastrophic consequences. Hence, it is crucial to treat this trinity as an indissoluble integrity of values ​​and interests,” Arayik Harutyunyan noted.

Speaking of the necessity to protect national interests and pan-Armenian consolidation, the President noted that Artsakh Armenians, expecting nationwide unconditional support in preserving and developing a significant part of the Motherland, resolutely continue their struggle while living in Artsakh. “There is no alternative to strong Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. This should be our clear and substantial message to the world,” President Harutyunyan underscored in his speech.