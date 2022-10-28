President Harutyunyan delivered a speech in the Global Armenian Summit  

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Global Armenian Summit held in Yerevan օn October 28, and delivered a speech, the Presidential Office stated.
In recent days, the attention of all Armenians, without exaggeration, is riveted on the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. A number of power centres submitted proposals to the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the key issues regarding the settlement.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
