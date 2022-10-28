Power supply may be restored, if Kiev recognizes Russia’s new regions — Medvedev

The power supply situation in Ukraine will improve, if Kiev recognizes Russia's demands, put forward within the framework of the special military operation and the results of referendums, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The road to the stability of energy supply is different. It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution. Then the power supply situation will get better," he said, following the Ukrainian authorities’ decision to import electricity from Slovakia.

Medvedev believes that "the Kiev regime's purchase of electricity from Slovakia will lead to further energy price hikes for both Europeans and Ukrainians, but will not bring about the desired stability of the Ukrainian power supply system."