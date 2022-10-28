Artsakhpress

Politics

Putin to have private talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "A discussion is planned on the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as the further steps to strengthen stability and security in Transcaucasia. Matters of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links will also be discussed," the Kremlin statement adds.


     

