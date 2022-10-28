The Kremlin released the agenda of the upcoming October 31 trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi.

October 28, 2022, 17:07 Kremlin releases agenda of upcoming Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev talks

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will discuss the course of implementation of the trilateral statements of 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021, as well as the future steps aimed at strengthening stability and security in South Caucasus. Issues pertaining to restoration and development of trade-economic and transport connections will also be discussed.

Aside from the trilateral talks, Putin will hold separate meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev.