The West is seeing to push Russia out of the negotiation process at all costs. Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the Russian State Duma and Director of the Institute of CIS Countries, noted this in his address at the Lazarevsky Club meeting being held in the format of a Yerevan-Moscow videoconference, news.am informs.

October 28, 2022, 16:52 Zatulin: West seeks to push Russia out of negotiation process at any cost

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Russian MP, the West is working on the “Camp David” model. Thus, the negotiations on the Middle East continued for many years, the USSR and the US were the main mediators, but at a certain phase—and sensing the predisposition of the Egyptian president at the time—Washington decided to break this scheme by signing a deal between Egypt and Israel, and forgetting about the interests of Syria and Palestine.

"Absolutely the same situation is today. I would advise everyone who signs such deals not to forget how it all ended for the leaders of the above-mentioned countries," warned the Russian lawmaker.