The next session of the Council of CIS heads of government will take place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 2, 2023, CIS Executive Committee Chair-Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said during the Council session on October 28.

October 28, 2022, 16:05 Next meeting of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Bishkek

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “At the proposal of Kyrgyzstan, a decision has been made to hold the next session of the Council of CIS heads of government in Bishkek on June 2, 2023”, he said.