Politics

Putin: Moscow is doing everything possible to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku

Russia is still doing its best to achieve a complex and comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, where the issue of aid to Armenia was discussed, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Traditionally, so to speak, if we look at the historical component, Russia has always paid attention to stability in this direction and has supported our Armenian friends in ensuring the security of the Armenian people - since long ago.

As far as the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement is concerned, even today we do everything possible to achieve a comprehensive and complete normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. I would like to note right away, it's clear to everyone, it's obvious to everyone: both Azerbaijan and Armenia in the recent past, just like Russia - we were all part of a single state. We have a huge number of ties with both Yerevan and Baku, and it is simply impossible not to take that into account. Undoubtedly, we are all in a rather difficult position. But of course, we cannot stay aside from problems and contradictions between the states which are close to Russia and we are always ready to contribute to their peaceful resolution. And in general we are certainly interested in Transcaucasia to be a calm and steadily developing region.

Undoubtedly, the only possible and realistic way to peace is through the strict observance of all the provisions of the well-known joint statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan - I will not list them all now.

It is through the consistent implementation of these agreements on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the unblocking of transport communications, and the resolution of humanitarian issues that we can achieve sustainable normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan. We have talked to the Armenian Prime Minister about this many times, and I understand that our colleague fully agrees with that. The question is how to find these solutions, it's not easy, but it is possible to find them only on that way. In the future it will also make it possible to reach a peace treaty," he said.


     

Politics

Next meeting of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Bishkek

The next session of the Council of CIS heads of government will take place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 2, 2023, CIS Executive Committee Chair-Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said during the Council session on October 28.

Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Interpol Secretary General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock, the Prime...

Russia is still doing its best to achieve a complex and comprehensive normalization of relations between...

Security Council Secretary holds meeting with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on October 28 with EU Special Representative...

Russia to continue mediation efforts for signing of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Matviyenko

Russia will continue the mediation efforts for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,...

Armenia agreed in early September to work around Russia’s proposals – Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia agreed to work around the main principles and parameters...

Putin plans to attend meeting of CSTO leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend a meeting of CSTO leaders on Friday, Kremlin spokesman...

Economy

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

Society

Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund followed the progress of construction projects financed by the fund

On October 27, the Deputy Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan. , visited Artsakh to learn about the construction projects financed by the fund.

Event dedicated to the anniversary of the missing freedom fighter-graduate held in Stepanakert primary school N2

On October 27, an event dedicated to the 50th birthday of Spartak Grigoryan, a graduate of the school...

10 residential buildings built in Ivanyan with the funds of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will soon be put into operation

10 out of 15 multi-apartment buildings will be ready by the end of the year in the new district under...

Pediatric neurologists from Yerevan conduct free exainations in Stepanakert

Pediatric neurologists Ani Gevorgyan and Anahit Hovhannisyan from Yerevan's "Arabkir" medical center...

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan says she has been banned to enter Armenia

Editor-in-chief of Russia Today and Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan, said she has been banned from...

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway being completed

The largest road construction project implemented in Artsakh in the post-war period with the funding...

Military

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Next meeting of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Bishkek
Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Interpol Secretary General
Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Iraqi parliament expresses vote of confidence in new cabinet

Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

Soviet Union’s collapse destroyed global equality, says Putin

US to announce another military aid package to Kiev, worth $275 million

