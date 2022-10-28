Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Interpol Secretary General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock, the Prime Minister's Office informs

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan welcomed Secretary General Jürgen Stock’s visit to Armenia and attached importance to the continuous development and expansion of cooperation between the Armenian police and Interpol.

Pashinyan expressed confidence that the discussions taking place within the framework of Stock's current visit to Armenia will give a new impulse to the Armenia-Interpol cooperation that has been going on for almost three decades, and will further increase the effectiveness of their joint work in the fight against crime.

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock highly appreciated the level of cooperation with the Armenian police and spoke about upcoming joint programs and the partnership agenda.