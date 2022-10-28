Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed", in an apparent reference to the deal closing.

Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision. Twitter declined to comment, CNN reports.

Musk on Thursday also fired CFO Ned Segal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, according to the two sources.