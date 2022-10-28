Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund followed the progress of construction projects financed by the fund

On October 27, the Deputy Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan, visited Artsakh to learn about the construction projects financed by the fund.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh informed “Artsakhpress”.

The Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund together with the Minister of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan, toured various construction sites, following the current and completed works in the housing and road construction sectors.

The implementation process of the projects was discussed with the officials of the local construction organizations and the priority of carrying out the construction with high quality standards and the urgency of completing them within the stipulated time were emphasized.