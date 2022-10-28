Artsakhpress

Security Council Secretary holds meeting with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on October 28 with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting, the Office of the Security Council said in a press release.

The sides discussed the course of the ongoing steps within the framework of the EU monitoring mission. The sides also discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations process.


     

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Event dedicated to the anniversary of the missing freedom fighter-graduate held in Stepanakert primary school N2

On October 27, an event dedicated to the 50th birthday of Spartak Grigoryan, a graduate of the school and missing in the first Artsakh war, was held in the capital's Ashot Ghulyan primary school N2.

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

