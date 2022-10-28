Security Council Secretary holds meeting with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on October 28 with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting, the Office of the Security Council said in a press release.
The sides discussed the course of the ongoing steps within the framework of the EU monitoring mission. The sides also discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations process.