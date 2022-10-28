Russia to continue mediation efforts for signing of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Matviyenko

Russia will continue the mediation efforts for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said at the meeting with the Azerbaijani Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: " “Russia has acted and will act as a mediator and will provide support so that the two countries come to the signing of the peace treaty”, Interfax quoted Matviyenko as saying.

Valentina Matviyenko reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech during the Valdai conference has stated that Russia will support any decision that will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, and of course, the interests of both countries must be taken into account.

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should find solutions over border delimitation and problematic issues”, Matviyenko said, adding that the parliamentary cooperation will also be used for achieving this goal.