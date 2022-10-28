Armenia agreed in early September to work around Russia’s proposals – Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia agreed to work around the main principles and parameters on establishing inter-state relations with Azerbaijan that were presented by Russia.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In early September Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the main principles and parameters on establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan that were presented by the Russian Federation, and is ready to confirm it in Sochi. We hope that Russia will retain its proposals,” Pashinyan tweeted.