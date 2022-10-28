Soviet Union’s collapse destroyed global equality, says Putin

The collapse of the Soviet Union destroyed the global balance of political powers and the Western countries used it to proclaim the unipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The collapse of the Soviet Union destroyed the equal balance of political forces. The West felt itself to be the winner and proclaimed a unipolar world order, where only its will, culture and interests have the right to exist," the Russian president told a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Russian President Putin took part in a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday. The session’s topic was ‘A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security For Everyone.’