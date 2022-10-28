US to announce another military aid package to Kiev, worth $275 million

The US administration has approved another package of military aid to Ukraine, worth $275 million, the Associated Press news agency has reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to unnamed officials cited in the report, the formal announcement is expected within 24 hours.

The new delivery will include mostly ammunition from the Pentagon’s coffers, including HIMARS rockets. It will not include weaponry that was never supplied to Ukraine before.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead planning to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly warned about the possibility of Western-supplied weapons spreading from Ukraine to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Western attempts to militarize Ukraine are posing a direct threat to European and global security.