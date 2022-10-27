On October 27, an event dedicated to the 50th birthday of Spartak Grigoryan, a graduate of the school and missing in the first Artsakh war, was held in the capital's Ashot Ghulyan primary school N2.

October 27, 2022, 16:33 Event dedicated to the anniversary of the missing freedom fighter-graduate held in Stepanakert primary school N2

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, those present first paid tribute to the memory of the fallen freedom fighters.

The event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the missing freedom fighter started with the Lord's prayer and the blessing of Father Beniamin Tsaturyan.

Vera Grigoryan, Spartak Grigoryan’s mother and the chairwoman of the “Union of Relatives of Missing Freedom Fighters” NGO, expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of the educational center for organizing the event. Vera Grigoryan, Spartak Grigoryan’s mother and the chairwoman of the “Union of Relatives of Missing Freedom Fighters” NGO, expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of the educational center for organizing the event.

9 graduates of this school went missing in the first Artsakh war. We long for and remember them. Hope dies last. I live with that hope and wait," said Mrs. Vera.



Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan also attended the event.

"I am convinced that thanks to our determination, intelligence, consistent steps and struggle, we will be able to preserve, protect and develop our values.

Let all the missing people return to their homes safe and continue this struggle with us," said A. Beglaryan.