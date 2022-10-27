CSTO emergency session on Armenia to take place October 28

The extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place on October 28, the organization said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the session it is planned to discuss the results of the work of the CSTO mission which was sent to Armenia at the 15 September 2022 decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council regarding the escalation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It is also planned to discuss the joint actions of providing help to the Republic of Armenia,” the CSTO press service said in a statement.