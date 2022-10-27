US using Ukrainians as bargaining chip in ‘great game’, says ex-Russian president

Ukrainian lives have been a bargaining chip in Washington’s great game, while the Russians who were killed in the conflict would be avenged either in combat or "in any other way," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the run-up to the November 8 midterm elections in the United States, the Russian politician wondered how either Democrats or Republicans could pay for a Capitol Hill win or justify a defeat.

"There is only one currency for both the incumbent Biden team and their Republican opponents which is the lives of citizens of the mythical country of Ukraine that they do not need. They are a bargaining chip in America’s great game, and they are easily laid upon the altar for a future political triumph overseas," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the ex-president, Ukrainians have been paying with their lives for the endless supply of US weapons and for the services of instructors and mercenaries. Ukrainians could be the price of using a ‘dirty bomb’ as well, he added.

However, Russians have been suffering in this conflict, too, he emphasized. "The only difference is that our people will be avenged. Every one of them. Both in combat and elsewhere, far from the battlefields. And certainly not as part of ineffective court trials, but by some other means," Medvedev assured, "while nobody will remember Ukrainians," the deputy chairman lamented.

The politician said the question of who will gain control in the House and Senate was what mattered most to the American establishment. "Therefore, this is a battle until the bitter end. Or, to be exact, until the end - the end of Ukraine. The winner takes it all," Medvedev concluded.