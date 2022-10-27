Armenian Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Iran on Shiraz terror attack

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the government and people of Iran on the Shah Cheragh mosque attack in the city of Shiraz which left 20 dead and dozens others injured.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Iran and the government of Iran upon the terror attack in Shah Cheragh Mosque in city of Shiraz, resulting in devastating loss of innocent lives. We wish speedy recovery to those injured,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.