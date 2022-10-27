Xi says China willing to work with US for sake of peaceful coexistence and cooperation

Beijing is pinning hopes on peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and cooperation with Washington, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "China stands ready to work with the United States to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," China’s state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

According to Xi, "As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help bring greater stability and certainty to the world, and promote world peace and development."

The National Committee on US-China Relations is a New York-based nonprofit organization and advisory body. It was established in 1966 to promote cooperation between the United States and China.