Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday. The session’s topic will be A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security For Everyone.

October 27, 2022, 12:17 Putin to speak at Valdai club session, answer questions

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin would deliver a extensive report, which will be followed by a discussion. The session will be moderated by Valdai scientific director Fyodor Lukyanov.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the event "is promising to be very and very important." However, he refused to say which topics the president will touch upon.