Chamber of Advocates of Montpelier briefed on aftermath of Azeri attack on Armenia

The Human Rights Defender Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the representatives of the Chamber of Advocates/ Lawyers Order (Ordre Des Avocats ) of the city of Montpelier.
All the political forces represented in the Parliament of Artsakh are initiating an emergency session and a rally on October 30, at 15:00, dedicated to “the dignified and secure future of the Republic”, the Parliament’s press service said.
On October 26, His Holiness Pope Francis received Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Sochi on October 31, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan told...
On October 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Grand...
Since September 14 Azerbaijan has been creating different obstacles for the search operations of the...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...
10 out of 15 multi-apartment buildings will be ready by the end of the year in the new district under construction in Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, which will have a total of 120 apartments.
Pediatric neurologists Ani Gevorgyan and Anahit Hovhannisyan from Yerevan's "Arabkir" medical center...
Editor-in-chief of Russia Today and Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan, said she has been banned from...
The largest road construction project implemented in Artsakh in the post-war period with the funding...
Narine Hovhannisyan, a young entrepreneur from Artsakh,, and her friend Inna has been implementing a...
The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical...
On October 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn opening ceremony...
71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...
he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...
The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
