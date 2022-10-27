Chamber of Advocates of Montpelier briefed on aftermath of Azeri attack on Armenia

The Human Rights Defender Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the representatives of the Chamber of Advocates/ Lawyers Order (Ordre Des Avocats ) of the city of Montpelier.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Human Rights Defender Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the Bâtonnier of the Lawyers Order (Ordre Des Avocats)/Chamber of Advocates of Montpelier Mr. Nicola Bedel de Buzareingues, and representatives Mr. Luke Kyghkyashaghyan, Mr. Amin Faraj, and Ms. Naira Zoroyan.

The Defender welcomed and thanked the representatives of the Chamber for their work to protect the rights of Armenian Prisoners of War, and presented the Defender's functions, role and mandate.

The Defender referred to the visits and monitoring conducted in closed institutions, and informed that the activities conducted during the year are summarized in the reports of the Human Rights Defender.





The Defender referred to the applications received by the citizens, and underlined that in recent years, the number of applications that received positive solutions through the intervention of the Defender has been increasing: “Our goal is not to say that a violation of a right has occurred (by a state body), but to work to restore the violated right” noted Ms. Grigoryan.

The Defender mentioned about the situation of human rights and democracy in Armenia, emphasizing security issues.

The Defender mentioned the consequences of the September 13-14 Azerbaijani military attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, presented the continuous violations of rights and war crimes, which were registered in the ad hoc reports of the Defender.

Ms. Grigoryan spoke about the trials of Armenian Prisoners of War in Baku, stressing that they are artificial and aimed at terrorizing their family members and the Armenian society.

The Bâtonnier of the Lawyers Order (Ordre Des Avocats)/Chamber of Advocates of Montpelier Mr. Nicola Bedel de Buzareingues thanked the Defender for the reception, noting that it was very important to be informed about the situation in Armenia, and to present it to the international community.