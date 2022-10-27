Artsakh parliamentary forces convene emergency session and rally on October 30

All the political forces represented in the Parliament of Artsakh are initiating an emergency session and a rally on October 30, at 15:00, dedicated to “the dignified and secure future of the Republic”, the Parliament’s press service said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session will be broadcast live simultaneously in front of the rally which will be held in Stepanakert’s Revival Square.

“Immediately after the session, speeches will be delivered in the rally called on Renaissance Square. We call on all of you to partake in the rally to unitedely express our determination to master our own destinies in our native land.

On October 30, at 3 PM, let’s meet on Renaissance Square to raise our voice in the spirit of the 1988 movement,” the statement says.