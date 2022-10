71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

October 27, 2022, 09:10 71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: At this moment there are no hospitalized servicemen in serious condition.