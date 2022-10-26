10 residential buildings built in Ivanyan with the funds of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will soon be put into operation

10 out of 15 apartment buildings with a total of 120 apartments will be ready by the end of the year in the new district being built in the territory of the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: 7 construction organizations are involved in the construction work of the mentioned 10 apartment buildings: "Caravan", "Raf-Elite", "ShinVer Plus", "Chanshin", "Armenshin", "Mick Shin" and "Grand Alliance".

The construction is being carried out by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.