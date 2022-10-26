Pediatric neurologists from Yerevan conduct free exainations in Stepanakert

Pediatric neurologists Ani Gevorgyan and Anahit Hovhannisyan from Yerevan's "Arabkir" medical center have been conducting neurological consultations at Stepanakert’s “Arevik” Children's Medical Association for two days within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program jointly with the Armenian Relief Fund (ARF) and "Advanced Medicine" NGO.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Ani Gevorgyan, Pediatric Neurology Department of the "Arabkir" medical center, mentioned that it was her second visit to Artsakh.

"Since last year, we have been coming to Artsakh with two neurologists every two months. The goal is to examine children with neurological problems. Our periodic visits to Artsakh are due to the lack of a local neurologist. This time we noticed an increase in the number of visitors. We examined a total of about 120 patients in two days, and we manage to admit 50 patients a day," said A. Gevorgyan.