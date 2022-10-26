Russia to take vigorous steps in response to Kiev’s threats to use 'dirty bomb' — Kremlin

Russia will take vigorous steps to draw the attention of the world community to the risk Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The media asked the Kremlin official what further steps Moscow would take after Russia presented evidence at a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council testifying to Ukraine’s work on a "dirty bomb."

"Russia will take vigorous steps," Peskov assured.

He noted that Moscow had evidence Ukraine was plotting a terrorist attack involving such a device.

"We have proof that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage," he said, stressing that Russia "will vigorously continue to explain its point of view to the world community in order to encourage it to take active steps in terms of preventing such irresponsible behavior by the Kiev regime."

Peskov refrained from commenting on the results of the UN Security Council’s meeting.

As Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, said earlier, evidence of Kiev's preparations for a "dirty bomb" provocation had been presented to all parties concerned.