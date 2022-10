Iran has added 12 individuals and eight legal entities associated with the European Union to its sanctions list in response to its restrictive measures against the Islamic Republic, a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday stated.

October 26, 2022, 15:44 Iran expands sanctions against EU

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sanctions list, along with other organizations, includes the Persian editors of the German media company Deutsche Welle and the French radio station Radio France internationale.

In addition, the Islamic republic imposed sanctions against the editors-in-chief of the German newspaper Bild and several members of the European Parliament.