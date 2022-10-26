Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on October 25 with Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See Edgar Peña Parra and other high-ranking representatives of the Holy See in Vatican, the Foreign Ministry said.

October 26, 2022, 12:52 Armenian FM raises POW issue during meeting with Substitute for General Affairs of Holy See’s Secretariat of State

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS։ The sides warmly remembered the visit of Edgar Peña Parra to Armenia around a year ago.

They highly valued the relations between Armenia and the Holy See, which they said are based on historical connections and common values, as well as touched upon issues relating to the bilateral agenda.

Edgar Peña Parra was awarded with Order of Friendship for his significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the inter-state relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

During the meeting the FM presented the current situation in South Caucasus, as well as the positions of the Armenian side on achieving peace and security in the region.

Touching upon the humanitarian problems, minister Mirzoyan emphasized the necessity of the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians who are still illegally held in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories that have come under the Azerbaijani control.