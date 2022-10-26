Artsakhpress

New UK premier assures Zelensky that UK support to Kiev will remain unchanged

The United Kingdom’s newly appointed prime minister, Rishi Sunak, held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday to assure him that London’s support to Kiev will remain at the same level during his tenure.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the UK Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Both sides supported "continued economic sanctions" against Russia in a bid to put pressure on Moscow.

Sunak also said he hoped he and Zelensky "would see each other soon."

He also "noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation.".


     

Politics

Mirzoyan briefs Foreign Minister of Sovereign Order of Malta on Armenia’s position over NK conflict settlement

On October 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta (Foreign Minister) Riccardo Paternò of Montecupo in Rome, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijan creates obstacles for search operations of dead bodies of Armenian soldiers – Pashinyan

Since September 14 Azerbaijan has been creating different obstacles for the search operations of the...

Aliyev says Baku is ready for Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli...

War in Ukraine should not make the world forget conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia – Macron

The war in Ukraine should not make the world forget the conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia and...

Armenian FM to attend Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in Vatican

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican on October...

Brussels to host Armenia-Azerbaijan border commission meeting

The session of the Border Delimitation and Border Security Commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan...

Economy

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

Society

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan says she has been banned to enter Armenia

Editor-in-chief of Russia Today and Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan, said she has been banned from entering Armenia.

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway being completed

The largest road construction project implemented in Artsakh in the post-war period with the funding...

Gift boxes made by young Artsakh women are in demand in many countries

Narine Hovhannisyan, a young entrepreneur from Artsakh,, and her friend Inna has been implementing a...

Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Armenia today

The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical...

President Harutyunyan partook in Chartar in a solemn opening ceremony of a multi-functional sports complex

On October 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn opening ceremony...

Favourable conditions for beekeeping and greenhouse farming created in Artsakh's Hatsi

12 residents of the Hatsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have been provided with beehives by...

As part of 'Turpanjian' project over 10 business ideas implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war

With the support of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of the American University...

Military

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan says she has been banned to enter Armenia
India fines Google for $113 million
The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway being completed
Dollar falls, euro rises
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

New UK premier assures Zelensky that UK support to Kiev will remain unchanged

West is going to provide support for Ukraine for decades to come — Scholz

Russia ready explain to everyone interested what Kiev’s plotting. Zakharova

German president unexpectedly arrives in Kiev — DPA

