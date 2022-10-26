India fines Google for $113 million

India's antitrust regulator fined Google Alphabet Inc. 9.4 billion rupees ($113 million) for "abusing" its dominant position in the Android mobile app store. This is the second such fine in a few days.

The Competition Commission of India ordered Google to "cease-and-desist" from anti-competitive practices after finding that the company "dominates" the Indian market for licensed operating systems available for smartphones and app stores, Bloomberg reported.

The regulator also asked Google not to restrict app developers from using third-party services for billing or payment processing.

Google has been ordered to follow a nondiscriminatory policy for other apps that allow payments through a government-backed system known as Unified Payments Interface or UPI, the antitrust agency said in a statement.

The regulator's order came just days after it fined Google $162 million for accelerating the dominance of its Android smartphone operating system.