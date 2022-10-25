The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway being completed

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is being completed

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The largest road construction project implemented in Artsakh in the post-war period with the funding support of Hayastan All Armenian Fund is in the final stage.

The construction of the new road section of the Stepanakert - Martakert highway started in August last year.

The Martakert-Chankatagh-Stepanakert highway will enable to reduce the Martakert-Stepanakert road and in the opposite direction by over 20 kilometers.

The length is 27 kilometers, and the width in straight sections is 6 meters.

At present, the asphalting of the highway has already been completed and the furnishing is being carried out.

The construction is carried out by the "Caravan" LLC, "Renaissance" LLC and "Chanshin" CJSC organizations.