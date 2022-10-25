The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

October 25, 2022, 17:10 Dollar falls, euro rises

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 395.26 (up by AMD 0.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 454.19 (down by AMD 0.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.53 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.