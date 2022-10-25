Mirzoyan briefs Foreign Minister of Sovereign Order of Malta on Armenia’s position over NK conflict settlement

On October 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta (Foreign Minister) Riccardo Paternò of Montecupo in Rome, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors emphasized that the bilateral relations between Armenia and the Sovereign Order of Malta are based on long-lasting historical ties and Christian values of similar origin, expressing readiness to deepen the existing cooperation in numerous fields.

The Foreign Minister and the Grand Chancellor discussed the programs implemented by the Order in Armenia in the fields of humanitarian assistance and healthcare and the further deepening of cooperation in these fields. The interlocutors also touched upon the issues of preservation of cultural heritage and the prospects of joint steps in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues of regional agenda. Minister Mirzoyan briefed the position of the Armenian side regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Referring to the humanitarian situation resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the observance of the ceasefire regime. Referring to the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Foreign Minister emphasized the response of the international community. Meanwhile, the importance of preserving the Armenian historical, cultural and spiritual heritage in the territories fallen under Azerbaijani control was underscored.