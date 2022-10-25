On October 25, the results of the "Artsakh Carpet Art" competition organized by the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport have been summed up in the Palace of Culture and Youth of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", carpet expert Ashkhunj Poghosyan, informed that 38 participants applied for the competition announced in the summer of this year.

"Participants were mainly from Stepanakert and Hadrut, who were included in two age groups, from 10 to 17 years old and older. As a result of this year's competition, we have discovered some unique designs of embroidery based on the traditional approaches. Next time, we will pay attention to the colors of the carpet," explained A. Poghosyan.

Lernik Hovhannisyan, Artsakh Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports considered it necessary to preserve the traditions of Artsakh carpet weaving as an important component of Armenian culture, noting that Artsakh was one of the Armenian carpet weaving centers.