Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

On October 25, the results of the "Artsakh Carpet Art" competition organized by the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport have been summed up in the Palace of Culture and Youth of Stepanakert.

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In an interview with "Artsakhpress", carpet expert Ashkhunj Poghosyan, informed that 38 participants applied for the competition announced in the summer of this year.

312459653_789595878765786_8705728189929726098_n.jpg (1.84 MB)307218287_643770953999349_5458082917503127375_n.jpg (108 KB)"Participants were mainly from Stepanakert and Hadrut, who were included in two age groups, from 10 to 17 years old and older. As a result of this year's competition, we have discovered some unique designs of embroidery based on the traditional approaches. Next time, we will pay attention to the colors of the carpet," explained A. Poghosyan.

312816025_1180762772516673_882236337056934909_n.jpg (1.62 MB)Lernik Hovhannisyan, Artsakh Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports considered it necessary to preserve the traditions of Artsakh carpet weaving as an important component of Armenian culture, noting that Artsakh was one of the Armenian carpet weaving centers.

312445836_2354727431348451_8371750269706094802_n.jpg (1.43 MB)312804956_2085849885136497_6034085112935048358_n.jpg (1.94 MB)


     

Politics

Azerbaijan creates obstacles for search operations of dead bodies of Armenian soldiers – Pashinyan

Since September 14 Azerbaijan has been creating different obstacles for the search operations of the dead bodies of Armenian servicemen in the zone of the latest Azerbaijani occupation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Twitter.

All news from section

Aliyev says Baku is ready for Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli...

War in Ukraine should not make the world forget conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia – Macron

The war in Ukraine should not make the world forget the conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia and...

Armenian FM to attend Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in Vatican

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican on October...

Brussels to host Armenia-Azerbaijan border commission meeting

The session of the Border Delimitation and Border Security Commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan...

We must conduct the right geopolitics based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences: David Babayan

The motherland is facing existential threats, and we must conduct the right geopolitics, based solely...

Economy

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is consistently implementing the integration agenda, by deepening the cooperation between our countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

All news from section

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Society

Gift boxes made by young Artsakh women are in demand in many countries

Narine Hovhannisyan, a young entrepreneur from Artsakh,, and her friend Inna has been implementing a business idea of making gift boxes with unique packaging of Artsakh products for about 7 months.

All news from section

Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Armenia today

The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical...

President Harutyunyan partook in Chartar in a solemn opening ceremony of a multi-functional sports complex

On October 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn opening ceremony...

Favourable conditions for beekeeping and greenhouse farming created in Artsakh's Hatsi

12 residents of the Hatsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have been provided with beehives by...

As part of 'Turpanjian' project over 10 business ideas implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war

With the support of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of the American University...

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European...

Due to the increase in the number of students the Horatagh school has classroom shortages

In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...

Military

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

All news from section

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert
Gift boxes made by young Artsakh women are in demand in many countries
West is going to provide support for Ukraine for decades to come — Scholz
Azerbaijan creates obstacles for search operations of dead bodies of Armenian soldiers – Pashinyan
Russia ready explain to everyone interested what Kiev’s plotting. Zakharova
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

All news from section

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

West is going to provide support for Ukraine for decades to come — Scholz

All news from section

Russia ready explain to everyone interested what Kiev’s plotting. Zakharova

German president unexpectedly arrives in Kiev — DPA

Northern France hit by tornado

Most Read

month

week

day

Search