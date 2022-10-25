Gift boxes made by young Artsakh women are in demand in many countries

Narine Hovhannisyan, a young entrepreneur from Artsakh,, and her friend Inna has been implementing a business idea of making gift boxes with unique packaging of Artsakh products for about 7 months.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the unique gift boxes made by 22-year-old Narine and her friend Inna contain Artsakh honey, jam, dried fruits, handicrafts, etc.

In an interview with “ Artsakhpres”, Narine Hovhannisyan detailed that their business plan has become a reality with the support of the "Verelk" program. As a part of the program they first acquired relevant business knowledge and then supplemented it with practical skills.

“Gift boxes, in addition to Armenia and Artsakh, are sold in a number of countries around the world: Great Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, America, Persia and Sweden.

Each box with unique packaging includes products from 10 different producers. The contents of the boxes are changed according to the seasons of the year, so that we can present the best products of Artsakh in the foreign market, which will mentally transport our compatriots living in the Diaspora to Artsakh," Narine Hovannisyan said.