Since September 14 Azerbaijan has been creating different obstacles for the search operations of the dead bodies of Armenian servicemen in the zone of the latest Azerbaijani occupation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Twitter.

October 25, 2022, 13:50 Azerbaijan creates obstacles for search operations of dead bodies of Armenian soldiers – Pashinyan

