German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived on an unexpected visit to Ukraine on Tuesday morning, DPA reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the German news agency, this is Steinmeier’s first trip to Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Among other things, the German president is planning to meet in Kiev with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.