The United States is interested in seeing a stable Caucasus region, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing.

October 25, 2022, 10:44 United States interested in seeing stable Caucasus region – State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Of course we want to see and we’ve – we have made clear our interest in seeing a stable Caucasus region, a region that – where we work both with Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate tensions between those two countries and to work to de-escalate any broader tensions that may arise”, Ned Price said.

He didn’t comment on the question about the recent military exercises held by Iranian Revolutionary Guard on border with Azerbaijan.

“I don’t have a particular comment on that”, he said.