The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory said in a statement.

October 25, 2022, 10:24 Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Armenia today

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: It will be visible between 13:52 and 16:24 local time. The maximal phase of the partial eclipse will occur at 15:11.