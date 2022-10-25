Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: No casualties from the Armenian side.

As of 8:00 a.m., the situation is relatively stable.