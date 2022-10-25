Artsakhpress

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on processes taking place around Armenia and Armenian- Azerbaijani normalization

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the processes taking place around Armenia and the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Zakharova said that they cannot not be worried about the concerning trends that are gaining momentum in South Caucasus, where, according to her, the West is trying to transfer the confrontational schemes developed in Ukraine.

“We see what unprecedented pressure from outside the brotherly Armenia comes under. Steps are being taken to discredit Russia’s policy in the region in an attempt to damage centuries-old ties between our countries and peoples. Numerous foundations, NGOs and media outlets acting on orders from Washington and Brussels are redoubling their efforts to instill anti-Russian moods in society”, TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.
The Russian MFA Spokesperson expressed confidence that the attempts of external forces to quarrel Moscow and Yerevan will fail. “We are determined to strengthen the strategic alliance and multilateral cooperation with Armenia which will help us jointly overcome the existing challenges. We develop the dialogue in military-political and military-technical directions, the trade turnover grows at record rates. Serious projects in transportation and logistics, infrastructures, mining industry and high technologies are being implemented and developed. Dozens of major Russian companies are ready to continue their investments in Armenia’s economy. We are successfully solving the energy and food safety issues of the Republic”, Maria Zakharova said, adding that they also continue contacts in science, education and culture sectors, and the membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) brings significant benefits to Yerevan.
Coming to the process of settling the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zakharova slammed the steps of the West on this direction. She stated that the West does not take into account both the specificity of the region and the issue of being sensitive. According to her, the real goal of Washington and Brussels is not the development of compromise and balanced decisions, but self-promotion and squeezing Russia out of the South Caucasus.
Zakharova blamed the West for appropriating the trilateral agreements, recalling the recent frequent visits of officials from the European Union, the OSCE, France to Armenia. She said that hasty initiatives are being pushed forward which do not consider the interests of all nations in the region, which will lead to a violation of the balance that was achieved by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in difficult conditions on November 9, 2020.
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has also commented on the accusations that Russia is not fulfilling its commitments towards Armenia in the security field. She reminded that it was Russia that stopped the war in 2020 by sending peacekeepers who established peace and stability in the region and still have a decisive contribution to solving the military incidents between Yerevan and Baku. According to her, the attempts of external forces to withdraw the Russian peacekeeping contingent are aimed at destabilizing the situation in South Caucasus.
“We continue the work with partners at all levels in the interests of a comprehensive normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the unblocking of transportation communications, the border delimitation, agreeing on a peace treaty, solving the humanitarian problems, and the public and expert dialogue. “At the same time, in order to achieve peace, the political will and consent of both sides are necessary”, Zakharova said.
Summing up her comment, Maria Zakharova said that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a new trilateral summit in Russia to discuss the entire spectrum of trilateral and bilateral issues.

     

Aliyev says Baku is ready for Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili an exchange of ideas took place on launching the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations.

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is consistently implementing the integration agenda, by deepening the cooperation between our countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Armenia today

The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory said in a statement.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

