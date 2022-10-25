Russian Foreign Ministry comments on processes taking place around Armenia and Armenian- Azerbaijani normalization

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the processes taking place around Armenia and the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the processes taking place around Armenia and the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili an exchange of ideas took place on launching the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations.
The war in Ukraine should not make the world forget the conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia and...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican on October...
The session of the Border Delimitation and Border Security Commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
The motherland is facing existential threats, and we must conduct the right geopolitics, based solely...
Turkey's foreign minister criticized the OSCE decision to send a needs assessment mission to Armenia,...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is consistently implementing the integration agenda, by deepening the cooperation between our countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will be visible also from Armenia, the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory said in a statement.
On October 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn opening ceremony...
12 residents of the Hatsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have been provided with beehives by...
With the support of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of the American University...
The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European...
In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...
On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...
On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...
he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...
The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...
At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
month
week
day