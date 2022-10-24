On October 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn opening ceremony of a multi-functional sports complex built at the expense of philanthropist Vladimir Avagyan in the town of Chartar of the Martuni region, the Presidential Office stated.

October 24, 2022, 17:42 President Harutyunyan partook in Chartar in a solemn opening ceremony of a multi-functional sports complex

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Avagyan for charitable projects worth about 10 million USD, realized in Artsakh within the framework of the programs of the “Development Foundation of Armenian Villages” in the course of recent years. He underscored that this initiative will become a significant factor in ensuring the healthy lifestyle and busy daily life of the younger generation.

Together with the guests, President Harutyunyan got acquainted with the modern conditions of the sports complex, watched the demo training classes of the young sportsmen.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Anahit Hakobyan, NA deputies, responsible officials of the regional administration, guests from the Russian Federation, including a representative delegation of the Union of Armenians of Russia also attended the event.